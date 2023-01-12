Senator Chuck Schumer fights for affordable high-speed internet for residents in urban and rural communities

Binghamton (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Jan 11 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made his way to Dryden to discuss his plans to ensure Southern Tier and Tompkins County residents receive the high-speed internet access they deserve.

Senator Schumer said he has negotiated an Infrastructure Law to bring fast and affordable high-speed internet to underserved communities in rural and urban parts across upstate NY.

He said in order to ensure that, residents need to begin checking the maps which list the areas of communities that do, and do not receive broadband.

“Many of those maps are faulty in the old days the company liked to exaggerate how many people got broadband so they put more people on the map that actually got it and now the maps that are being sent by New York state to the FCC we want to make sure their accurate and were going to make sure that people are getting broadband that people are aware, so we need people to check the map” Said Senator Chuck Schumer.

He said in order to check your status on the FCC map visit: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home

