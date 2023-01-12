Some mixed precipitation

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, mixed showers. rain .05-.25″, 0-1″ snow, 0-.05″ ice 80% High 40 (36-42) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

wbng (wbng)

A low moving into our area will give us mixed precipitation today. Accumulations will be light, but there will be

some snow and ice.

As temperatures warm tonight, we’ll get rain.

A cold front will come through Friday This will give us clouds and showers, and will be followed by some

colder weather, With the cooler temperatures, we’ll have snow showers.

Cold, seasonable for the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Warmer into the new work week. We’ll get another round of mixed showers Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.