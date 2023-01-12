Southern Tier Community Center ‘ecstatic’ to be reopening

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- It has been three years since the Children’s Home announced its agreement to purchase the former Boys & Girls Club.

The location was converted into the Southern Tier Community Center. On Thursday, the center held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Southern Tier Community Center was designed to increase access to diverse, community-centered programs and services for all ages. Most of the building has been renovated. The renovation includes the gymnasium, locker rooms, fitness center, roof, aquatics facility and welcome center.

Director of the Southern Tier Community Center Nikki Post said she is thrilled to have a place to welcome the community. Post said it’s nice for people to have a place to come and hang out.

She noted that the community center received $1.14 million from the Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“We are so ecstatic and once again ready to go!” said Post.

The Southern Tier Community Center plans on hosting a grand opening celebration in late February for the general public.

