Traffic alert: Portion of Watson Boulevard to be closed as pedestrian bridge comes down

(Kayla Madison)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public Works has set a date for the demolition of the old IBM pedestrian bridge.

The bridge is set to be taken down on Jan. 18. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the portion of Watson Boulevard that is underneath the bridge will be closed to traffic during that time.

The department said the road will be closed at a point 650 feet east of the intersection of Barton Avenue and Watson Boulevard. Local traffic will be allowed, but all thru traffic will need to find an alternate route while the road is closed. A signed detour route will be in place during the closure.

Officials announced the bridge will be demolished at some point in January on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after touching himself in family restroom at Johnson City business
Endicott man found guilty of sexually assaulting children
Woman admits to setting apartment on fire in Binghamton
Home catches fire in Apalachin, no injuries reported
Troopers arrest man following wrong way chase

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Binghamton Police Public Meeitng
Community outrage over video of ‘officer on man’s neck’ comes to Binghamton City Hall
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand launches reelection bid
Congressman Molinaro says spending, opioid epidemic are top concerns for Upstate New York
Congressman Molinaro says spending, opioid epidemic are top concerns for Upstate New York