Traffic alert: Portion of Watson Boulevard to be closed as pedestrian bridge comes down

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public Works has set a date for the demolition of the old IBM pedestrian bridge.

The bridge is set to be taken down on Jan. 18. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the portion of Watson Boulevard that is underneath the bridge will be closed to traffic during that time.

The department said the road will be closed at a point 650 feet east of the intersection of Barton Avenue and Watson Boulevard. Local traffic will be allowed, but all thru traffic will need to find an alternate route while the road is closed. A signed detour route will be in place during the closure.

Officials announced the bridge will be demolished at some point in January on Jan. 5.

