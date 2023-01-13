Auchinachie Cares presents $1000 Check to Crime Victims Assistance Center

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Auchinachie Cares met with the Crime Victims Assistance Center Inc. This afternoon to present a check at their offices on Frederick Street in Binghamton.

The check was presented to CVAC to help aid in their support of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and others.

12 News spoke with Christine Battisti, the executive director at the Crime Victims Assistance Center about being recognized by the community.

“We are just so grateful for businesses to take the time out and to acknowledge us so that we can have the opportunity to get out and spread the word of what our services are for those that might need them.” said Christine Battisti.

Christine also spoke on how they would be using their funds in the future.

“We’ve been in our current location for the last 25 years and we are getting ready for a big move, these thousand dollars will definitely be going to help with that. With all the costs associated with the move and doing a really big push using funds to help with all of those extra things that it will cost for the move.”

For over 40 years, CVAC’s mission has been to provide support and education, enhancing the community’s ability to prevent and respond to victims of crime.

