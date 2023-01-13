Bitter cold night ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty. Wind chills near zero. Low: 14-21.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Remaining gusty. High: 23-28.

Saturday Night: Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies. Low: 13-20.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 33. Low: 16.

Monday: Sun early before increasing clouds. High: 37. Low: 24.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High: 39. Low: 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 38. Low: 27.

Thursday: Slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 36. Low: 31.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34. Low: 18.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a much colder night across the region, as lows will fall into the mid-teens. Winds will be gusting up to near 25 MPH, making it feel more like near zero.

The cold conditions continue for the start of the weekend, as highs on Saturday will only reach the mid-20s. Gusty winds will remain as well, so for much of the day, feel-like values will once again feel like the single digits. Sunshine returns for Sunday, with highs nearing the mid-30s.

Next week will feature above-average temperatures. Some rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday through Thursday, with minimal snow accumulations. Friday will feature cloudy skies, and dry conditions.

