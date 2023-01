(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Thursday, January 12:

Boys’ Basketball:

Maine-Endwell - 62, Horseheads - 41

Girls’ Basketball:

Oneonta - 37, Cobleskill-Richmondville - 32

Schenevus - 40, Cherry Valley-Springfield - 62

