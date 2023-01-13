I-81 now clear after tractor-trailer overturns

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CASTLE CREEK (WBNG) -- A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 81 North in the area of Castle Creek Friday morning. As of 5 p.m., the scene has been cleared.

The incident occurred between Exits 7 and 8. One right lane of traffic was blocked to traffic, according to 511NY. By 11:45 a.m., the trailer was set right side up, however, the lane was still closed.

Broome County dispatchers said there were no injuries reported in the crash and there are no fuel or cargo spilled. However, the New York State Department of Transportation and emergency personnel were at the scene.

Cranes were used to remove the tractor-trailer.

