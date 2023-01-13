Local organizations join forces to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Peace Action and Veterans for Peace will be sponsoring an observance to celebrate the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will be held on Jan. 16, starting at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on Court Street in downtown Binghamton. The United Presbyterian Church bells will ring at the start of the ceremony.

There will be multiple activists speaking at the event including, the President of Broome County Peace Action Jim Clune. At noon, there will be a procession across the bridge to the First Congressional Church where they will be in solidarity with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People which is having a major event.

The Events Coordinator of Veterans for Peace said King Jr. was more than just a civil rights activist, he also advocated against war. Gilroy encourages everyone to read King’s ‘Beyond Vietnam, I Cannot be Silent’ speech.

“The horror of war was just too much for him,” said Gilroy. “His associates were saying, ‘your focus is on racism, it’s not on war.’ But he said, ‘it is just too horrible.’”

Gilroy said they want to honor the late activist, but their event will particularly focus on his anti-war activism. For more information about the event, go to their website.

