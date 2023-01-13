Local students honored with Scholastic Art Awards

(WBNG) -- 20 schools throughout the Twin Tiers submitted artwork for this year’s Scholastic Art Awards. Out of 500 submitted pieces, 75 received honors.

Maine-Endwell High School and Windsor Central High School were two of the region’s schools that had recipients. Windsor Art Teacher Kristin Oliver said it’s great to see students’ work be honored on this level outside of the classroom.

“I don’t know that everyone sees how hard they work within the classroom, so to be recognized within the Twin Tiers and potentially nationally is really exciting for the students,” said Oliver.

The two Windsor students to be awarded honors were seniors and AP art students: Jillian Munson and Lucy Beattie. Munson was awarded a “gold key” meaning her piece will receive consideration for national awards.

Two students at Maine-Endwell High School, seniors Leah Krise and Oliver Leotta, were also awarded honors. When asked about the students who received awards, Maine-Endwell art teacher Jean Burlingame raved about the student’s work ethic.

“I couldn’t think of two more deserving girls, ”Burlingame said. “They’re here all the time painting. They care about the awards, but they really care more about being able to paint”.

A ceremony for the artists will be held on Feb. 5 at the Clemons Center in Elmira, NY. Pieces will be put on display in a gallery at the Arnot Art Museum from Jan. 24 to March 4.

Krise said she is looking forward to experiencing her work in a gallery.

“It’s very cool to be in that kind of atmosphere to go and see other artists who are just as, if not even more, spectacular and it’s really cool to get to see that kind of environment because you always hear about it, but you never get to really see it,” Krise said.

To learn more about the awards, visit the Scholastic Art Awards website.

