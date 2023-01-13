A look at the Broome County Humane Society’s intake after the holidays

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - You may think the Broome County Humane Society would see an inpouring of pets following the holiday season in January. However, Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria said that’s not the case.

“So right now this is our quieter season,” said Ondria. “Numbers are a little bit lower. We do still have surrenders coming in, transports are gearing up for the year. But as far as kitten season, it’s very quiet right now.”

As far as returns, she said they are in a holding pattern before they see a large influx. When it comes to data, eyes are actually on next month.

“When we’ve pulled data to look at numbers over the past few years, it always seems that February is the month of returns for various reasons,” said Ondria. “Some of them, animals don’t work out. Definitely that’s understandable. Others, it’s a little bit more of a frustrating time because the expectations weren’t met to the adopters by the animal for various reasons.”

If struggling at home to navigate life with a new addition, and before you decide to surrender an animal, Ondria said the Broome County Humane Society can be a resource as they see thousands of animals a year.

“We know some tips, some tricks that can help,” said the shelter manager. “Maybe not necessarily immediately, but it will help down the line. We also have resources to have people call trainers.”

During the pet ownership journey, Ondria said to develop a routine and to have an open mind.

“Understanding that some of the animals may take a week to adjust, some of them may take six months,” she said. “My personal dog, it took six months before we knew each other and she’s with me every day.”

The winter holiday season is not the only time pets are acquired as gifts. With Easter a few months away in April, for example, purchases increase for chickens and rabbits.

“Understanding that it’s a life-long commitment for any type of animal,” said Ondria. “There are medical bills that are associated with it, some that can go thousands of dollars a year. Also, medical availability. Right now, we have seen a huge decrease in vets in the area. There’s very limited emergency clinics so that’s something that has to take into account.”

Ondria also mentioned to consider inflation when it comes to food and who would take care when away.

