Meth, crack-cocaine, fentanyl seized from Binghamton residence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered drugs and made an arrest following the execution of a search warrant on Double Day Street Friday.

The Binghamton Metro SWAT assisted the task force with executing the search warrant, which happened at an apartment at 6 Double Day St. in the city.

Investigators found 13 ounces of meth, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of fentanyl, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substances.

Police said the meth that was found has an estimated street value of around $5,200.

As a result of the investigation, police charged 28-year-old Shaquille J. Espinal with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (1 count)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (3 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (2 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (1 counts)

Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree (3 count)

