New York State collected $909M in sports betting since January 2022

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced mobile sports betting has generated an incredible $909 million for New York State in its first year of operation.

Hochul’s office reported more than $709.2 million has been collected in taxes on bets, a number that leads the nation. Additionally, $200 million in licensing fees has been collected.

The governor’s office said most of the collected revenue will be used toward education.

“In just one year, New York has become a national leader in providing responsible entertainment for millions while bringing in record-shattering revenue for education, youth sports, and problem gambling prevention,” Governor Hochul said. “I look forward to another year of delivering top-tier mobile sports wagering experiences that generate revenue to enrich the lives of New Yorkers across the state.”

In November, New York State reported it collected $740 million from taxes and licensing fees since January 2022. Most of the money came from bets placed on Major League Baseball games.

