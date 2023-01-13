A return to Winter!

Rain changes to snow
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers changing to snow showers. Falling temperatures. 0-.15″ rain, 0-2″ snow 70% High 30s

Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

A cold front will come through this morning. This will give us clouds and showers, and will be followed by some

colder weather. With the cooler temperatures, we’ll have snow showers this afternoon and tonight.

Some snow showers linger into Saturday. Cold, seasonable for the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Warmer into the new work week. We’ll get another round of mixed showers Tuesday and again Thursday.

Rain continues throughout the night
wbng
Some mixed precipitation