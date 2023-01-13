Scorpion found with bananas at Norwich primary school

(Norwich Central School District)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- You’ll never believe what was found with bananas at Stanford Gibson Primary School... on Friday the 13th.

The Norwich Central School District said a scorpion was discovered when cafeteria employees were washing bananas to eventually serve. The district said the scorpion was quickly contained. No one was hurt by the scorpion.

“We are grateful for our employees who followed all safety protocols,” the district said in a Facebook post.

High school zoology students were able to study the scorpion under a glow light and feed it crickets. The district said it thinks the bug came from Guatemala in a banana box.

