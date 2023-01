OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will host its annual celebration on Jan. 17.

The group, known as the ASAP Coalition, will showcase its 2022 achievements and discuss its goals for 2023.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front Street in Owego.

