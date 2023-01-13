Tractor-trailer overturns on I-81, traffic partially blocked

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CASTLE CREEK (WBNG) -- A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 81 in the area of Castle Creek Friday morning.

The incident occurred between Exits 7 and 8. One right lane of traffic is blocked to traffic, according to 511NY.

Broome County dispatchers said there are no injuries reported in the crash and there are no fuel or cargo spilled. However, the New York State Department of Transportation and emergency personnel are at the scene.

Cranes are being used to remove the tractor-trailer.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

