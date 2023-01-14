Bombers drop to 1-1 with loss to Syracuse Spark
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Syracuse Spark outscored the Binghamton Bombers 17-11 on Friday night in Binghamton, handing the Bombers their first loss in franchise history.
The Bombers get another shot at a win in two weeks, as they are once again home to battle the Jim Thorpe All-Americans on Saturday, January 28 at 7pm at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
