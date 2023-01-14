High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-13-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, January 13:

Boys’ Basketball:

Binghamton - 68, Vestal - 58

Windsor - 34, Seton Catholic - 87

Maine-Endwell - 64, Ithaca - 55

Johnson City - 55, Union-Endicott - 58

Susquehanna Valley - 52, Chenango Forks - 71

Norwich - 60, Chenango Valley - 51

Owego - 47, Corning - 55

Greene - 68, Sidney - 52

Afton - 39, Bainbridge-Guilford - 51

Girls’ Basketball:

Seton Catholic - 25, Windsor - 49

Notre Dame - 30, Owego - 64

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.