High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-13-23)
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, January 13:
Boys’ Basketball:
Binghamton - 68, Vestal - 58
Windsor - 34, Seton Catholic - 87
Maine-Endwell - 64, Ithaca - 55
Johnson City - 55, Union-Endicott - 58
Susquehanna Valley - 52, Chenango Forks - 71
Norwich - 60, Chenango Valley - 51
Owego - 47, Corning - 55
Greene - 68, Sidney - 52
Afton - 39, Bainbridge-Guilford - 51
Girls’ Basketball:
Seton Catholic - 25, Windsor - 49
Notre Dame - 30, Owego - 64
