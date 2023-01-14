Sunshine returns for Sunday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Windy and cold. Low: 13-21.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 26-34.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 15-20.

Monday: Sun early before increasing clouds. High: 38. Low: 23.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High: 40. Low: 35.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 39. Low: 29.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High: 38. Low: 33.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 37. Low: 26.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 35. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

Another cold night across the Southern Tier, with temperatures falling into the mid-teens. Lake effect snow flurries will continue, although accumulations will be minor. Winds will remain on the strong side, with feel-like values in the single digits.

High pressure builds back in for Sunday, although it will still feel brisk as winds will slowly start to die down. Highs for most will reach the mid-30s. Sunday night will feature clearing skies and lows in the teens once again.

Above-average temperatures will return for the upcoming week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, with some spots reaching 40. Monday will feature sunny skies early before increasing clouds ahead of the next disturbance to move into the region.

Rain and snow showers are expected Tuesday-Friday, but no major impacts are expected. Saturday will see sun and clouds, with temperatures maintaining in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.