Binghamton men’s basketball gets third-straight conference victory with 66-65 win over UMass Lowell

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Jacob Falko led the Bearcats with nine points in the final four minutes of the game to give Binghamton the 66-65 win over UMass Lowell.

It was the Bearcats third straight conference win and moved them into a tie for first place in the America East standings.

“For us to be at the top of the standings. I think last year, I can’t remember, we got up to like second place or something like that. It also gives our team confidence that we can play with the better teams in the league,” added head coach Levell Sanders.

Falko was the leading scorer for Binghamton with 19 points including 14 in the second half. With the game tied at 65-65 and just seconds to go, Falko drew a foul and made a free throw that proved to be the difference.

“The coaches tell me all the time to be aggressive but not just to like score but to like make the right plays all the time. Especially down the stretch I know that it’s important for me to be aggressive try to get downhill and make plays and I thought I did a pretty good job of that at the end,” said Falko.

The game featured seven ties, five lead changes, and no lead was greater than six points in the second half. It’s Binghamton’s second straight win by just one point.

Next up, the Bearcats will be on the road to take on Albany with tip-off at 7 p.m.

