Black Bears win fourth straight game over Watertown with 5-1 score on Saturday night

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears got out to a lead less than three minutes into the game as they beat Watertown 5-1 to pick up their fourth straight win against the Wolves.

A little over two minutes into the first period, new signing Chad Lopez scored off a pass from Kyle Powell to give Binghamton the lead. Then in the second, Tyson Kirkby and Tyler Gjurich each added power play goals to give the Black Bears a 3-0 lead.

In the third, Lopez and Austin Thompson each scored for Binghamton while Thomas McGuire got Watertown’s only goal.

Next up for the Black Bears, they’ll be in Elmira taking on the Mammoth on Friday at 7:35 p.m.

