More sun for Monday
Unsettled midweek ahead
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies. Low: 12-20.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 32-39.
Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 20-27.
Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High: 39. Low: 33.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 41. Low: 34.
Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High: 40. Low: 35.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 37. Low: 23.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34. Low: 27.
Sunday: Slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 38. Low: 29.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will remain clear tonight, once again allowing for temperatures to fall into the mid-teens.
High pressure remains for Monday, allowing for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-30s.
As we head into the mid-to-end of the week, we are tracking a few weak disturbances pushing across the region. Temperatures will remain above freezing, with highs Tuesday-Friday in the mid-to-upper 30s. With these temperatures, rain is expected, but a few wet snowflakes can’t be ruled out as well. Accumulations for both rain and snow will be minor.
Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Some rain and snow is possible on Sunday.
