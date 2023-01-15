More sun for Monday

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies. Low: 12-20.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 32-39.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 20-27.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High: 39. Low: 33.

(WBNG)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 41. Low: 34.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High: 40. Low: 35.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 37. Low: 23.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34. Low: 27.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 38. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

Skies will remain clear tonight, once again allowing for temperatures to fall into the mid-teens.

High pressure remains for Monday, allowing for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-30s.

As we head into the mid-to-end of the week, we are tracking a few weak disturbances pushing across the region. Temperatures will remain above freezing, with highs Tuesday-Friday in the mid-to-upper 30s. With these temperatures, rain is expected, but a few wet snowflakes can’t be ruled out as well. Accumulations for both rain and snow will be minor.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Some rain and snow is possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.