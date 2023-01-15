Spencer-Van Etten High School holds ‘Citizen Preparedness Corps’ event

Citizen Preparedness Corps
Citizen Preparedness Corps(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, NY (WBNG) - Spencer-Van Etten High School held a New York State Citizens Preparedness Corps event Saturday.

The community event gave people in attendance information on what to do in emergency circumstances, such as power outages, natural disasters and other events that danger public safety.

The presentation was given by Captain Massarni of the US National Guard in the Spencer-Van Etten auditorium. Topics ranged from making sure you are aware of your insurance coverage to making sure you and your family have a plan in case of a disaster.

After the presentation, a Q&A session was held with local first responders including: firefighters, police officers and EMT’s.

Those in attendance received a certificate to note their participation in the event, as well as a disaster kit that contains items to help them should an emergency situation happen.

Spencer-Van Etten superintendent Barbara Case was pleased with the turnout of the event.

“I’m pleased we counted 81 people here today, which represents a great cross section of the Spencer Van Etten community,” said Case.

For more information on these events and how to schedule one of your own, visit the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-81 now clear after tractor-trailer overturns
Meth, crack-cocaine, fentanyl seized from Binghamton residence
Scorpion found with bananas at Norwich primary school
The site is located at 167 Conklin Ave in Binghamton.
A look at the Broome County Humane Society’s intake after the holidays
Binghamton Police Public Meeitng
Community outrage over video of ‘officer on man’s neck’ comes to Binghamton City Hall

Latest News

Bombers drop to 1-1 with loss to Syracuse Spark
Highlights: Owego vs. Corning (boys’ basketball)
Highlights: Windsor vs. Seton Catholic (boys’ basketball)
Highlights: Johnson City vs. Union-Endicott (boys’ basketball)