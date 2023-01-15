Spencer-Van Etten High School holds ‘Citizen Preparedness Corps’ event

SPENCER, NY (WBNG) - Spencer-Van Etten High School held a New York State Citizens Preparedness Corps event Saturday.

The community event gave people in attendance information on what to do in emergency circumstances, such as power outages, natural disasters and other events that danger public safety.

The presentation was given by Captain Massarni of the US National Guard in the Spencer-Van Etten auditorium. Topics ranged from making sure you are aware of your insurance coverage to making sure you and your family have a plan in case of a disaster.

After the presentation, a Q&A session was held with local first responders including: firefighters, police officers and EMT’s.

Those in attendance received a certificate to note their participation in the event, as well as a disaster kit that contains items to help them should an emergency situation happen.

Spencer-Van Etten superintendent Barbara Case was pleased with the turnout of the event.

“I’m pleased we counted 81 people here today, which represents a great cross section of the Spencer Van Etten community,” said Case.

For more information on these events and how to schedule one of your own, visit the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.