Buffalo Sabres drop Sunday matinee with Florida, 4-1

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) tracks a shot during the second period of an...
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) tracks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games.

Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts. Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who have lost four of their last five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office responds to domestic incident at the Knights Inn
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York
Man convicted of attempted arson admits to punching corrections officer
House fire on Cypress Street displaces multiple people

Latest News

New York Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke chase the...
New York Rangers snag road win over Columbus, 3-1
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) reacts after a puck shot past him for a goal by...
Islanders blow lead, lose to Washington in overtime 4-3
Binghamton's Tristan Ehrie (4) celebrates after scoring during his team's win over Chenango...
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Chenango Valley/Windsor (ice hockey)
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Chenango Valley/Windsor (ice hockey)