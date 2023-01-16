Food Bank of the Southern Tier kicks off 2023 ‘Check Out Hunger’ campaign

HORSEHEADS, NY (WBNG) - The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is launching their annual Check Out Hunger Campaign.

During the campaign, shoppers at different locations throughout the Southern Tier can donate $2, $3, or $5 dollars to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier at checkout. Participating locations include Jubilee Foods in Horseheads, Save-A-Lot in Elmira, and six different Tops Friendly Market locations in Ithaca, Bath, Corning, Watkins Glen and two in Elmira.

Jubilee Foods and Save-A-Lot Elmira owner David Marks said cashiers collect a large sum of donations at his stores for the event each year.

“They can come into the stores and there are coupons that they can purchase at the registers when they are checking out with the cashiers, and that money goes right to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier,” said Marks. “The neat thing about this is that we have great cashiers, and they raise about $10,000 a year on average.”

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Corporate Sponsorships Partner, Katherine Strawser, said she is thankful for the corporate sponsorships that the food bank has.

“One in eight people and one in six children in the Southern Tier experience hunger, so having partnerships like Jubilee Foods, Tops Friendly Markets and Save-A-Lot to support our mission and our initiative really does help make our work a little bit easier,” Strawser said.

The campaign will run until Feb. 25 and will culminate with a two-minute shopping spree for one lucky shopper at Jubilee Foods on March 7. To enter into the drawing for the shopping spree, visit Jubilee Foods in Horseheads.

