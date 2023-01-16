House fire in Binghamton started in the attic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A house fire in the City of Binghamton this afternoon began in the attic, according to the Binghamton Fire Marshal.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon for a house fire on Cypress Street in Binghamton. Fire Marshal Timothy O’Neill says people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and it was a passerby who initially called 9-1-1. The fire damage was contained to the attic, but water and smoke damage occurred in other parts of the home.

No injuries have been reported from the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation.

