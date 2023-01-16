NYS Chief Judge nominee LaSalle confirmation controversy

(WBNG) -- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and her choice for New York Chief Judge, Hector LaSalle, are facing controversy with a fear the state may go too far right.

Hochul is being urged to pull the nominee by advocates and lawmakers, with concerns surrounding LaSalle’s political ideology and past judicial decisions. Claims say the candidate is too conservative, and his record represents anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process.

On Wednesday, the NYS senate judiciary committee is holding a hearing to consider Justice LaSalle’s nomination.

The committee will hear from LaSalle as well as those in favor and opposition. At the end of the meeting, they will decide whether or not to advance the nomination to the full senate floor depending on the majority vote.

About a dozen or more senators have publicly expressed their opposition. At the meeting, he will likely be asked forceful and probing questions about aspects of his judicial background.

As a frequent litigator in the New York State Court of Appeals, Harris Beach Law Firm Partner Brian Ginsberg is neutrally observing the case as he has an interest in whose being staffed.

“I would hope that the senators don’t view Justice LaSalle as somehow preemptively disqualified simply because the senators may disagree politically with some of the judicial decisions that Justice LaSalle has authored or joined,” said Ginsberg.

Ginsberg describes all of the judges on the court, including LaSalle, to be pragmatic.

LaSalle currently serves as presiding justice of the Second Department, where he led the largest state appellate court in the nation. He was appointed to that position in 2021 by former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Ginsberg said in all, passions are high on both sides, and we’ll have to wait and see.

Hochul nominated LaSalle for the position on Dec. 22, 2022.

