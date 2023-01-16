Several chances of icy periods this week

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance of freezing rain southwest by morning. Low: 18-24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of freezing rain showers through midday, then a chance of a couple showers. Ice: nothing at all to a light glaze. High: 33-38

Tuesday Night: Slight chance of a rain or snow shower. Low: 32-36

Forecast Discussion:

We’ll see quiet weather tonight but clouds increase and some wintry precipitation is possible toward morning. By daybreak Tuesday some freezing rain may begin sneaking in from the southwest and move close to the 81 corridor by 9am. Any freezing rain will be light. Ice accretion will range from nothing at all to perhaps a light glaze. Temperatures rise above freezing by late morning and the freezing rain threat will decrease. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 30s.

Another chance of wintry precipitation comes in Thursday with a more robust shot of precipitation. The chance of precipitation is around 80%. Depending on how the atmosphere sets up there could be some minor accumulation of snow.

Friday brings another chance of some rain or snow; there is uncertainty here, though. Please follow the forecast this week for updates on the precipitation chances.

