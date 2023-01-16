Sheriff’s office responds to domestic incident at the Knights Inn

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s office responded to a domestic incident last week at the Knights Inn in the town of Union.

On Jan. 10, 2023 at approximately 6:56 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Knights Inn and arrested 60-year-old Samuel Stukes, of Endicott, for criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. Stukes had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for assault from the Binghamton Police Department, and he was also in violation of an order of protection.

During the investigation at the Knights Inn, deputies heard a disturbance coming from another part of the motel building. Deputies found 43-year-old Keith Johnson, of Endicott, engaging in a physical fight with a 15-year-old, the child of Johnson’s girlfriend. Multiple other children were present during this incident. According to authorities, Johnson resisted arrest and tried to fight with the deputies. He was tased and subdued by the deputies.

Johnson was charged with the following:

Five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor

1 count of obstructing in the second degree, a misdemeanor

1 count of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

1 count of harassment in the second degree, a violation

Both Stukes and Johnson were taken into custody to await their arraignments.

