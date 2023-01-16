Sunshine for MLK Jr. Day!

Get ready for a wintry mix
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 (36-40) Wind NW 10-15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be a few degrees above average today. Clouds increase tonight.

A low to our west will bring mixed precipitation to the area Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Rain and snow continue into Wednesday.

Another low moves in Thursday with another round of snow and rain. Mixed precipitation continues Friday.

We get a break Saturday with above average temperatures. Another low will give us rain and snow Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth, crack-cocaine, fentanyl seized from Binghamton residence
I-81 now clear after tractor-trailer overturns
Scorpion found with bananas at Norwich primary school
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder
The site is located at 167 Conklin Ave in Binghamton.
A look at the Broome County Humane Society’s intake after the holidays

Latest News

More sun for Monday
Unsettled midweek
More sun for Monday
Unsettled midweek
More sun for Monday
Sunshine returns for Sunday