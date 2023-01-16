Sunshine for MLK Jr. Day!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 (36-40) Wind NW 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be a few degrees above average today. Clouds increase tonight.

A low to our west will bring mixed precipitation to the area Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Rain and snow continue into Wednesday.

Another low moves in Thursday with another round of snow and rain. Mixed precipitation continues Friday.

We get a break Saturday with above average temperatures. Another low will give us rain and snow Thursday.

