Broome County Parks’ 3rd Annual ‘WinterFest’ returns next month

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Broome County Parks has announced the details for this year’s WinterFest happening at Nathaniel Cole Park on Feb. 25 from noon to 3 p.m.

There will be plenty of winter activities such as sledding, ice skating, snowshoeing, smores, hot chocolate, guided hikes and bonfires. There will also be food, a beer garden, a DJ and more beginning at noon.

This is a free community event, hosted by Broome County Parks, Nathaniel Cole Park and Beer Tree Brew Co. for individuals and families to enjoy and celebrate the best parts of the winter season.

The event will also include the fishing derby sponsored by HillTop Bait Shop from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free at the boathouse.

If you are an organization interested in tabling, you may email bcparks@broomecountyny.gov.

For more information and full schedule, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.