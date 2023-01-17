Community commemorates Martin Luther King Jr.

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Local organizations, public officials and members of the community came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Members of Peace Action and Veterans for Peace kicked off Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a ceremony held near the MLK statue on Court St. Participants shared several short readings from Dr. King to promote the message of peace and non-violence.

“The speech that Martin Luther King made on April 4, 1967 has not been getting the attention that it should have,” said Jack Gilroy of Peace Action and Veterans for Peace. “In that particular speech he focused on one of the three evils he saw in this country in the world, and he saw them as racism, militarism and poverty.”

Following the ceremony, the group marched over to the First Congregational Church, where the Broome-Tioga NAACP held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program in collaboration with NoMa.

The event featured a cake honoring Dr. King’s birthday, dance performances and keynote speaker State Senator Lea Webb.

“We always come together and it’s important to commemorate the birth of Dr. King,” said Webb. “I want to lift up that he was a revolutionary. He was unapologetic truth teller.”

Webb reflected back on a sermon Martin Luther King Jr. delivered at the Dexter Ave Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama in August 1957 -- inspiring the theme of this year’s event.

“He said every person must decide at some point whether they will walk in the light of creative altruism, or in the darkness of destructive selfishness,” she said. “He also went on to say this is the judgement, that life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?”

