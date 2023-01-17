The Discovery Center honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier held a celebration to honor the late human rights activist and teach younger generations about his legacy.

The event was held at the Discovery Center in Binghamton from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

At the event, kids were able to learn about Martin Luther King Jr. through interactive activities. They organized a peace march, a scavenger hunt about King’s famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. They were also able to pop prejudiced balloons where a negative word would pop and they had to replace that word with a good one.

The Assistant Director of the Discovery Center, Cheryl Dutko, said that whenever there’s a day off, they try to emphasize the holiday and provide an educational, hands-on event for kids.

“We have a lot of fun activities planned to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and teach kids about his legacy,” said Dutko.

Dutko said they will be having a celebration for president’s day where they will feature President’s pets. For more information about the Discovery Center’s events, visit their website.

