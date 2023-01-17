Endicott Police Department warns of scammer using its phone number

(wvlt)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is alerting residents of a phone using the department’s phone number.

The department said on Facebook that the scammers had the victim’s medical information and sought personal information to replace a Medicare card. After the victim hung up, the scammer called again and used the department’s phone number, which is 607-785-3341. The scammer said police became involved after the victim hung up the phone.

Endicott Police ask anyone who thinks they received a fraudulent phone call, ask the caller for his name and rank, and then tell the expected scammer you will call them back. Then, call the agency they claimed to be calling from and ask for the person who called.

The department said anyone who thinks they are being scammed should not give out their personal number over the phone.

