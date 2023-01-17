A few shots of snow, ice and rain

Winter Weather Advisories in Effect
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 12 PM

Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Cortland and Susquehanna Counties from 8 AM until 1 PM

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice. 0-.10″ rain, 0″ snow, 0-.05″ ice 40% High 36 (34-38) Wind S 5-10 mph

A low to our west will bring mixed precipitation to the area Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Rain and snow continue into Wednesday.

Another low moves in Thursday with another round of snow and rain. Mixed precipitation continues Friday.

We get a break Saturday with above average temperatures. Another low will give us rain and snow Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

