Ice risk looms another day this week

By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tonight: A few spotty showers. Isolated freezing rain shower early, east and northeast. Low: 32-37

Wednesday: Slight chance of a shower of rain or snow. High: 34-39

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 29-33

Forecast Discussion:

We’re looking at a few leftover showers tonight and perhaps where temperatures are at freezing a few isolated pockets of freezing rain. No significant icing will occur. Lows stay in the 30s.

Another chance of wintry precipitation comes in Thursday with a more robust shot of precipitation. The chance of precipitation is nearing 100%. Depending on how the atmosphere sets up there could be some minor accumulation of snow and/or a higher threat of some icy conditions developing. Please monitor the forecast for updates.

Friday brings another chance of some rain or snow early. Cold enough air comes in Saturday that some lake effect snow should develop. New information shows the potential for some accumulating snow Sunday evening and night...or it may be a mix of rain and snow! There are lots of questions to answer before we get to the weekend. Please follow the forecast this week for updates on the precipitation chances.

