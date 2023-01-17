It’s never too early to find the perfect prom dress

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tom’s Coffee, Cards & Gifts unveiled their 2023 prom collection this past weekend.

Tom’s offers a 1-on-1 shopping experience where there is always someone available to help a girl find the perfect prom dress. They have over 700 dresses available from sizes 0 to 30 in stock. And, if they don’t have the dress you want, they can always order it from their designers.

They have been preparing for prom season since May of last year. They travel all over the country to watch fashion shows and buy dresses afterward.

Tom’s also ensures nobody is wearing the same dress at each girl’s prom. Whenever a dress is purchased, they register the dress and nobody from the same high school can buy that dress.

The owner of Tom’s Coffee, Cards & Gifts, Tom Keller said how it is essential to have something for everybody.

“Prom is a very special time in a girl’s life. It’s that transition from girl to young woman,” said Keller. “And we enjoy and are honored to be a part of that process.”

Tom’s is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is needed to go try on prom dresses. For more information visit their website.

