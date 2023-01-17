Man convicted of attempted arson admits to punching corrections officer

(VNL)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Whitney Point man plead guilty to felony attempted assault in the second degree in Broome County Court Tuesday morning.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Thomas J. Kurtz, 30, admitted he punched a corrections officer in the forehead causing a laceration that required stitches on Aug. 13, 2021.

He was an inmate at the jail when the assault occurred. He was convicted in 2019 of attempted arson.

Kurtz will be sentenced on April 3, 2023. He is facing two to four years in prison.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to support the men and women who serve our County as Corrections Officers and prosecute those that cause or attempt to cause harm to them,” District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office responds to domestic incident at the Knights Inn
House fire on Cypress Street displaces multiple people
Meth, crack-cocaine, fentanyl seized from Binghamton residence
NYS Chief Judge nominee LaSalle confirmation controversy
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York

Latest News

Endicott Police Department warns of scammer using its phone number
A child and their guardian attend WinterFest 2022.
Broome County Parks’ 3rd Annual ‘WinterFest’ returns next month
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York
Community commemorates Martin Luther King Jr.