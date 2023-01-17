Man convicted of attempted arson admits to punching corrections officer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Whitney Point man plead guilty to felony attempted assault in the second degree in Broome County Court Tuesday morning.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Thomas J. Kurtz, 30, admitted he punched a corrections officer in the forehead causing a laceration that required stitches on Aug. 13, 2021.

He was an inmate at the jail when the assault occurred. He was convicted in 2019 of attempted arson.

Kurtz will be sentenced on April 3, 2023. He is facing two to four years in prison.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to support the men and women who serve our County as Corrections Officers and prosecute those that cause or attempt to cause harm to them,” District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.