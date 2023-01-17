MLK Commission holds annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The MLK Commission met with elected officials this evening in downtown Binghamton to hold a memorial walk and church service.

The walk started from the Martin Luther King Junior Memorial to the Tabernacle United Methodist Church along Main Street.

A service was held with musical performances and talks from many different speakers about Dr. King and his legacy.

State Senator Lea Webb spoke at the service on the importance of Dr. King and what we can do to honor him today.

“It is not enough to share quotes and anecdotes about Dr. King, but rather to ask ourselves what am I doing to ensure equity for all? How am I honoring this legacy that doctor king and many other champions of justice have left behind for us to follow?” said Lea Webb.

Other elected officials and pastors spoke at the church service about how even though Martin Luther King Junior is no longer with us, his impact on the world continues to this day.

