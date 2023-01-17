Molinaro to serve on agriculture, transportation & infrastructure committees

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) has announced his committee assignments for the 118th Congress.

The congressman said he has been selected to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure in a news release sent to the media on Tuesday.

The House Committee on Agriculture deals with issues pertaining to agriculture and oversees the Department of Agriculture. Molinaro noted that the committee will be tasked with writing the 2023 Farm Bill, which will determine policy and funding for agriculture and food assistance programs, such as SNAP, for the next five to ten years.

The House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure has jurisdiction over aviation, maritime transportation, highways, bridges, mass transit and railroads. It also has jurisdiction over clean water management, wastewater management and flood damage reduction. Additionally, it has oversight over other federal agencies.

“I am proud to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure,” Molinaro said in a news release. “These assignments allow me to work on issues that matter to our community, and importantly, give Upstate New York a seat at the table as Congress deliberates over the next Farm Bill and the rollout of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. I am excited to get to work.”

Molinaro was elected into congress in the 2022 General Election.

