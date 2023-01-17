New York Rangers snag road win over Columbus, 3-1

New York Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke chase the...
New York Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for New York, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots in his fourth straight win for the Rangers, who have won three of their last four games. Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two straight at home and sit last in the division. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots for his fifth loss in six games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office responds to domestic incident at the Knights Inn
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York
Man convicted of attempted arson admits to punching corrections officer
House fire on Cypress Street displaces multiple people

Latest News

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) reacts after a puck shot past him for a goal by...
Islanders blow lead, lose to Washington in overtime 4-3
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) tracks a shot during the second period of an...
Buffalo Sabres drop Sunday matinee with Florida, 4-1
Binghamton's Tristan Ehrie (4) celebrates after scoring during his team's win over Chenango...
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Chenango Valley/Windsor (ice hockey)
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Chenango Valley/Windsor (ice hockey)