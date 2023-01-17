Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.(Hormel Foods)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Planters is looking for its next fleet of college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic Nutmobile.

The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to drive a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

“This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the Nutmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns,” associate brand manager Yemi Gilland said.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024.

Applicants should be a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree who is proficient in nut puns.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office responds to domestic incident at the Knights Inn
House fire on Cypress Street displaces multiple people
Meth, crack-cocaine, fentanyl seized from Binghamton residence
NYS Chief Judge nominee LaSalle confirmation controversy
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York

Latest News

FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
LIVE: Biden welcomes NBA champ Warriors to White House
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Greta Thunberg detained in Germany