Southern Tier Tuesdays: Nam Knights of America Southern Tier Chapter

By Julia Laude and Maci Cosmore
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Nam Knights of America Southern Tier Chapter is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

