An icy start to Thursday

Tonight: Cloudy skies with mixed showers. Low: 27-33.

Thursday: Rain, snow, and ice. Ice accumulations less than .1″. Rainfall between .50-.75″. High: 34-39.

(WBNG)

Thursday Night: Cloudy with mixed showers. Low: 31-35.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 36. Low: 25.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33. Low: 26.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. Snow will be wet and heavy. High: 38. Low: 30.

Monday: Snow showers. High: 32. Low: 20.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Seasonable. High: 34. Low: 22.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow. High: 29. Low: 21.

Forecast Discussion:

A very active weather pattern will begin to push into the region starting tonight. Lows will fall into the low-30s, with rain and snow showers, with some freezing rain mixing in late.

Rain, snow, and freezing rain are expected throughout the day Thursday. Ice totals will be less than .1″, leading to slick roads, especially during the morning commute. Rainfall amounts will top off between .50-.75″. Highs will peak in the upper-30s. Rain and snow remain for Friday, with temperatures still above freezing, with most spots reaching the mid-30s.

Saturday will be quiet, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-30s. Sunday will be a day we are watching very closely. An area of low pressure will develop and trek up the eastern seaboard. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s, with a mix of rain and snow. But as we head into the overnight period, rain will change over to snow. Uncertainty remains high, so stay with 12 News as we update you on the latest information.

Snow showers will remain on Monday before we dry out for Tuesday. Highs for both days will be in the low-to-mid 30s. We are tracking another potential coastal low on Wednesday that will bring more snow, but uncertainty remains high at this time. Highs will be in the upper-20s.

