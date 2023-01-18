Binghamton author searches for an illustrator for upcoming children’s book

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton native Everett De Morier is the author of “Thirty-Three Cecils.” He released the book in 2015 and won the top fiction prize at The London Book Festival.

Part of the book is set in Binghamton, and it was taught at Binghamton High School. The film rights to the novel have been sold to Sunset River Productions. And a film is scheduled to start shooting later this year in the city. Academy Award Winner Dustin Hoffman will star in the film.

“Thirty-Three Cecils” is spinning off into a children’s book. Blydyn Square Books is having a nationwide art competition. The winner gets to be the illustrator of “One-Hundred Cecils,” which is the spinoff of the original book, but for children.

The competition is open to all artists and no experience is required. It is also free to submit and all art mediums will be taken into consideration.

De Morier said it would be great if they found a Binghamton artist.

For more information about the competition, visit here.

