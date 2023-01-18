Binghamton High School cheer team prepares for National Cheer Competition

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton High School cheer team is getting ready for the National Cheer Competition taking place in the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Florida.

This will be the first time a cheer team from Binghamton high school has earned a bid to the weeklong cheer competition, and tonight’s practice is a showcase of their upcoming performance.

With less than a month to go until nationals the team has been practicing daily to sharpen their skills.

12 News spoke with coach Anna-Marie Conley about what she hopes her team gets from this experience.

“I hope they just take back something with it. I have some girls that want to cheer when they get to college, so I want them to be able to see all the bigger teams and different states, and hopefully they’ll want to do that as they get into college.” said Anna-Marie Conley.

Team coach Conley says the cheerleaders have put on several fund raisers to afford their upcoming trip and will be hosting another this week.

if you’re interested in helping the team, a spaghetti dinner will be held this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Binghamton High School, with all proceeds going to directly to the team.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.