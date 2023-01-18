BOCES to hold rapid hiring event Thursday

(WBNG) - If looking for a new career, Broome-Tioga BOCES is looking for more teacher aides and monitors to join their operations.

BOCES will host a rapid hiring event Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Johnson City Learning Center.

“All the steps that we would do in maybe a week, we do in a day,” said Director of the Center for Career and Technical Excellence Matt Sheehan.

The director went over why an event of this format is needed for BOCES.

“We all the time are helping people get employees from our different programs,” said Sheehan. “This is the time where we actually have the need. We have gaps in our programming right now that we can’t fill.”

Thursday will mark the second time they have done an event of this type. The first event was in August and 42 people joined BOCES that day.

“They’ll come in, they’ll fill out their application, they’ll submit it, we’ll print it out,” said Sheehan. “They’ll do their interview, we’ll call their references that day, we’ll also set up their fingerprinting...”

Once offered employment, here’s what may be encountered during the hands-on opportunity.

“You could be an aide who helps a kid get around the building who’s in a wheelchair, you could be an aide who has a nonverbal student who helps occasionally when they need to verbalize what’s going on, you could also do hand-over-hand activities, he said. “So like they may not have the hand strength to write something out, so you’re helping them grow and do that and work on it. Or you might have take the notes for them.” For a high school program, you would be there to make sure they stay on task and may give them some direction.

The goal is to have anyone who comes by the rapid hiring event on board and actually working with students by Jan. 30.

“We have over 50 openings for our aides right now,” said Sheehan.

No prior experience is required, and no high school diploma is needed. To sign up, head to this link.

