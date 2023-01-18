A few mixed showers

More snow and ice?
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 38 (34-40) Wind W 10-15 G25 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

With a low to our north, we’ll have mixed showers today with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We will keep some

mixed precipitation in the forecast tonight.

Another low moves in Thursday with another round of snow, rain and ice. This will change to mainly rain through

the day. Showers will continue Thursday night with mixed precipitation continuing Friday.

We get a break Saturday with above average temperatures. Another low will give us rain and snow Sunday into Monday.

THURSDAY COULD BE SLICK
Ice risk looms another day this week
Some snow is also possible soon
Ice risk looms another day this week
wbng
Clouds and showers
NO SIGNIFICANT ICING EXPECTED
Several chances of icy periods this week