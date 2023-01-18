New York State announces efforts to protect firefighters from cancer

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced cancer prevention efforts to protect firefighters and their families.

Governor Hochul announced the State Office of Fire Prevention & Control will begin new outreach efforts to help protect firefighters and their families from cancer.

State Fire Officials have created protocols for decontaminating firefighting gear after responding to a call. The governor’s office said research has shown that the risk of cancer is greater for firefighters due to the smoke and other toxins found at fires.

“Research has shown that fire service members can take simple and inexpensive steps to reduce their exposure, as well as protect their families, to toxins and other carcinogens by up to 85 percent,” Hochul’s office said in a news release.

State Fire officials begun working with counties across the state to schedule Firefighter Contamination Reduction and Cancer Prevention classes. At the meetings, officials will distribute firefighter decontamination kits to attendees. These kits contain information on decontamination and items, such as a five-gallon bucket, post-fire wipes, hose, detergent, brush, and spray bottle.

Information about the classes can be found here.

January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.

